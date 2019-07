Yash hits double century

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:10 pm

Hyderabad: Yash Gupta hit a double ton (200) while BS Saran scored a century (100) to help Sri Shyam reach 330/2 against Deccan Wanderers on Day One of the HCA A2 Two-Day Cricket Championship match on Thursday.

In another match, Syed Afzal slammed a century as Elegant team reached 249/3 on Day One against Cheerful Chums. Meanwhile, G Arjun returned with six wickets (6/62) as Balaji CC dismissed Venus Cybertech for 188 runs on the first day. Gopi (5/24) bagged six wickets as Charminar CC beat Green Turf by three wickets while Akash Kumar’s (5/56) effort went in vain on a losing cause.

Brief scores: Group I (Pool B): Nizamabad 204 in 49.4 overs (Vamshi Krishna 64, Ranjith Kumar 3/41, Sai Teja 4/59) vs Kosaraju 23/2 in 6 overs; Mega City 246 in 56.5 overs (B Ram Prakash 50, Ravi Kumar 55, Shashi Shekar 3/42, Tejas 3/65, Anurag 3/25) vs Secunderabad Nawabs 12/2 in 5.4 overs; Venus Cybertech 188 in 72.5 overs (M Sai Karthikeya 62, G Arjun 6/62) vs Balaji CC 73/2 in 12 overs; CCOB 195/9 in 57 overs (Md Basheeruddin 64, Kiran Reddy 3/7) vs Zinda Tilismath; Sri Shyam 330/2 in 90 overs (Yash Gupta 200, BS Saran 100) vs Deccan Wanderers; Team Speed 173/9 in 63 overs (Harsha 84 batting, Rakesh 4/55) vs Adilabad; Ours 277 in 78.2 overs (D Ravinder 82, Ravi Kumar 64, T Kiran 55, Chinmaye 5/33) vs Crown; Galaxy 191 in 53.2 overs (Koushik Reddy 47, Akshay 4/25) vs Hyderabad Blues 83/0 in 25 overs (Ravi Shankar Pandey 53).

Group II (Pool B): Green Turf 122 in 48.4 overs (Gopi 5/24, Adnan 3/49) lost to Charminar 123/7 in 18.5 overs (Akash Kumar 5/56); Elegant 249/3 in 58.1 overs (Syed Afzal 126, S Tharun Reddy 45 batting) vs Cheerful Chums; Rakesh XI 130 in 39 overs (Sai Charan 4/24) lost to Oxford Blues 136/4 in 36 overs.

