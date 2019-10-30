Yashoda Hospitals launches ‘STROKE care on Wheels’

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad on Tuesday launched ‘Stroke Care on Wheels’, a unique emergency ambulance service aimed at cutting down the time taken to deliver care for stroke victims in Hyderabad.

Family members of stroke victims can alert through the emergency stroke number 105910 and the stroke ambulance will immediately start towards the patient. The CT scan would be done at the nearest medical facility and thrombolysis to dissolve clots and pre-hospital care will be provided in the ambulance by trained doctor, critical care nurse and EMT.

“Stroke Care on Wheels’ initiative is aimed at saving lives of stroke victims by extending emergency medical services at the earliest. It would reduce the time taken to deliver care, a crucial factor to save lives,” says MD, Yashoda Hospitals, Dr GS Rao.

Senior neurologist and stroke specialist from the hospital, Dr R N Komal Kumar said the ambulance team will be in constant touch with a stroke team in the hospital for guidance. The stroke emergency vehicle is telemedicine enabled so that it can be in touch with hospital’s Neurologist and Interventional Neuro-radiologist.

A comprehensive, multi-disciplinary team comprising of neurologists, interventional radiologists, neuro-intensivists, neurosurgeons and neuro-anaesthetists and rehabilitation team will receive the patient, said Director, Yashoda Hospitals Group, Dr Pavan Gorukanti.

Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, A Santhi Kumari flagged off ‘Stroke Care on Wheels’ on Tuesday, which is also World Stroke Day.

