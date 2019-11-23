Yashoda Hospitals to open new branch in Madhapur

By | Published: 1:26 pm

Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospitals is coming up with its new branch near Hitex, Madhapur in the city. Spread over 2 lakh square feet, the 2000 bed hospital will be ready by December 2020, said Dr. G.S. Rao, Managing Director, Yashoda Hospitals.

Emphasis is being laid on greenery and light. A whopping 1.5 acres space on the 9th floor is earmarked for greenery in the new hospital, he said. This apart, each floor will have about 4000 to 5000 square feet of greenery.

Special facilities are being provided for patients and their attendants for comfortable stay during and post surgical procedures, he informed.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day International conference and live workshop on “Advanced Interventional Cardiology”, Dr. Rao said the hospital management was planning to launch a dedicated wing for heart and lung transplantation by the middle of next year.

During the two-day conference, reputed and distinguished international and national faculty will share their knowledge and expertise. This training and teaching course will impart knowledge ranging from tackling common cardiac problems to latest and advanced procedures like TAVR, TAMR, Watchman device etc, said Dr. V. Rajashekhar, senior cardiologist, Yashoda Hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter