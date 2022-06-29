Yashwant Sinha to visit Hyderabad on June 2

Published Date - 11:10 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Yashwant Sinha. File Photo

Hyderabad: Former union Minister Yashwant Sinha who is contesting the Presidential polls with the support of the Opposition parties, will visit Hyderabad on July 2 as part of his campaign. He has kick started his campaign from Kerala on Wednesday and is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday and Chhattisgarh on July 1 (Friday).

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao who accompanied Sinha for filing the nominations in New Delhi recently, invited the latter to Hyderabad to meet the TRS MPs and legislators. The TRS which extended its support to Sinha’s candidature, had also assured to reach out to all the like-minded political forces to support him in the Presidential elections.

Sinha is expected to meet the Parliament members and legislators of the TRS as well as the Congress among other political parties from Telangana separately. Earlier on Wednesday, he held separate meetings with LDF and UDF elected representatives in Kerala and sought their vote.