Yashwanth, Sindhu bag double in Telangana Sub-Jr Athletics Championship

By | Published: 6:20 pm

Hyderabad: K Yashwanth Reddy and R Sindhu claimed a double each to hog the limelight in the fourth Telangana Sub-Junior Athletics Championship for boys and girls under-10, 12, 14 at the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium here on Tuesday.

Yashwanth Reddy, who won gold in the 600 metres on Monday, claimed his second gold medal in the under-10 category when he cruised home in the 200 metres event.

Sindhu, winner of the 600 metres event in the same age category, won the girls 200 metres on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, B Vinodh Kumar claimed first place in the under-14 100 metres event and also won the gold medal in high jump on Monday.

Adilabad emerged as the overall championship with 78 points.

Results:

Boys: U-10: 200m: 1. K Yashwanth Reddy (Adilabad) 29.2 Sec, 2. M Ganesh (Adilabad), 3. D S Santhosh Kumar (Mahabubabad);

U-12: High Jump: 1. D Anil Kumar (Mancherial) 1.30 mtrs, 2. M Mahesh (Nagarkurnool), 3. K Chandrasekhar (Medchal);

300m: 1. T Praveen (Warangal Urban) 41.2 Sec, 2. J Raghava (Warangal Urban), 3. B Vijay Kumar (Peddapally);

U-14: 100m: 1.B Vinod Kumar (Jayashankar Bhupalpall) 11.9 Sec, 2. K Dileep (Jagtial), 3. B Kartheek (Warangal Urban);

Girls: U-10: 200m: 1. R Sindhu (Adilabad) 30.2 Sec, 2. R Sindhu (Adilabad), 3. Vibha Rao Gone (Hyderabad);

U-12: High Jump: 1. B Rachana (Mancherial) 1.15 mtrs, 2. D Bhavani (Siddipet), 3. T Gouri (Jogulamba Gadwal);

300m: 1. R Jhansi Bai (Nalgonda) 46.9 Sec, 2. A Kruthi (Hyderabad), 3. D Rohitha (Nalgonda);

Girls Under 14 Years: 100m: 1. N Mayavathi (Nalgonda) 13.5 Sec, 2. A Akshitha (Khammam), 3. R Meghana (Warangal Urban)

Overall Championship: Adilabad-78 points.

Team Championships:

Boys: U-10: Adilabad-35 points; U-12: Warangal Urban-25 points; U-14: Jayashankar Bhupalpally-19 points

Girls: U-10: Adilabad-38 points; U-12: Nalgonda-27points; U-14: Khammam-28points.