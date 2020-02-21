Yatra that held fashionistas in its thrall

By | Published: 10:34 pm

The latest edition of Kamini’s Fashion Yathra 2020 was held here in the city at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. It was inaugurated by 16 boys and girls from Vijayanagar Colony Government School under the aegis of Teach For Change banner.

This is a fashion exhibition with a cause, shares fashion entrepreneur Kamini Saraf, whose exhibition enters into 16th year.This edition of Fashion Yatra had 60 stalls majority of majority are from different parts of the country.

Another feather in this edition is accommodation of NGOs and products developed and produced by them. These include: Her Right by Divya Reddy; Helping Hands Foundation; Nachiketa Vidya Mandir; Mohini. These and many NGOs were accommodated free to exhibit their products and services.

Designer Divya Reddy who has been working with prison inmates of Chanchalguda Prison and using fashion to spread awareness exhibited her designer wear. The city-based fashion entrepreneur through her non-profit organisation, Her Right, aims to give underprivileged women opportunities to work.

The Helping Hands Foundation works with children who are diagnosed with cancer and participates in fashion exhibitions, exhibits products produced by the NGO and raise money by selling the same. Nachiketa Vidya Mandir exhibited products such as jute bags, envelops, bottle holders, etc.

Besides accommodating several social enterprises free of cost, Kamini Saraf, who is known for curating fashion exhibitions has successfully roped in many Fashion designers like Mohammed Mazhar, and Kaveri straight from Lakme Fashion Week to exhibit their collection at Fashion Yatra.

Even startups from the city, and budding fashion designers, too, were encouraged to showcase their products. The exhibition organisers have taken every care to avoid using plastics in the exhibition. “Over the years, Fashion Yatra has a track record of successfully conducting shows in all major cities.

At this exhibition, we featured designer garments, jewellery and lifestyle products from across India. More than 60 top and upcoming designers from across the country showcased their creations. The proceeds from the show will be contributed to ‘Teach for Change’ – an initiative for educating the underprivileged,” said Kamini.

