Year-long centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday announced that former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao’s centenary celebrations would be held in a befitting manner for one year beginning June 28, coinciding with his birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister said PV Narasimha Rao had rendered yeoman service as Prime Minister, freedom fighter, educationist and a literary figure. “That a man with such extraordinary qualities hailed from Telangana is a matter of pride for the State. To recollect and recall the great services rendered by the renowned statesman in various fields, his centenary celebrations would be held on a grand scale,” the Chief Minister said.

In this regard, Chandrashekhar Rao appointed a Committee under the leadership of MP Dr K Keshav Rao. Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Narasimha Rao’s son PV Prabhakar Rao, daughter Vani Devi, Ministers from Karimnagar Etela Rajender, K T Rama Rao, Official Languages Commission Chairman Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, Central Sahitya Academy awardee and noted writer “Ampasayya” Naveen will be members of the Committee.

The Chief Minister asked Dr Keshav Rao to include 6 to 7 more members in the Committee. The first meeting of the Committee will be held at Dr Keshav Rao’s house on Thursday at 2.30 PM. The Chief Minister asked the Committee to get in touch with people who were associated with Narasimha Rao, his family members, his well-wishers and fans to discuss and finalise the centenary celebrations plans with them.

