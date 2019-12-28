Year of ‘tech’tonic change for GHMC

By | Published: 12:37 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The year 2019 has been a relatively high-action year for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Introducing robots to clear waste from manholes, jet patchers for filling potholes, refrigerators for collecting food, launching flyovers under the SRDP and Comprehensive Road Maintenance (CRM) programme, it has been a hectic year.

According top priority to road infrastructure, the GHMC launched quite a few projects under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). It began with the launch of flyovers at LB Nagar, Kukatpally and Biodiversity junction.

This was supplemented with a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country — the CRM programme under which private agencies are entrusted with the responsibility of road repairs and maintenance covering a network of 709 km. Already works have commenced in a few areas. It is not confined to the main carriageway, and agencies will be responsible for sweeping and medians maintenance as well.

Though there was criticism regarding sanitation in the city, the municipal corporation introduced robots for cleaning manholes in the Serilingampally zone. The initiative aims to do away with manual scavenging and based on the project’s success, the GHMC will replicate in other zones as well.

To ensure cleanliness and hygiene at tourist spots, private agencies were roped in to take up round-the-clock sanitation works in some locations.

In tune with these initiatives, focus was also laid on clearing construction and demolition debris from roadsides and on pavements, and it is being cleared through trucks and dumped at transfer stations. In a few weeks, the C&D recycling plant at Jeedimetla is likely to be launched. Another giant project accomplished this year is the capping at Jawaharnagar dump yard.

On the citizens’ welfare front, two mega housing projects under the Dignity Housing programme at Nacharam and Jeedimetla were completed. Over 10 Basti Dawakhanas were launched in different areas to offer quality treatment and free medicines for people, besides introducing evening consultations and eyecare services at a few centres.

Under the junction development programme, Mettuguda, Suchitra, Khairatabad and Nalgonda crossroads among others were beautified with water fountains and other artefacts. A cattle home was launched at LB Nagar with a cost of Rs 5.5 crore to ensure some shelter and treatment for stray dogs.

Annual budget slashed

The GHMC’s Budget for the financial year 2020-21 was pegged at Rs 5,380 crore. Compared with current financial year’s budget of Rs 6,150 crore, the municipal corporation has revised the budget by Rs 770 crore.

This apart, the Budget estimates for major projects of other corporations assigned to the GHMC were finalised at Rs 1,593 crore. The overall Budget, including the estimates for GHMC funds and those for major projects of other corporations assigned to the GHMC, is Rs 6,973.64 crore.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.