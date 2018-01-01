A year of success for IIT Roorkee

By | Published: 12:17 am 5:18 pm

Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee witnessed a successful year with major accomplishments in academics, research as well as in fundamental sciences, engineering and management studies, according to a press release. Overall, according to IIT Roorkee, 2017 was a year of growth, recognition and research from both faculty and scholars. IIT Roorkee had the rare distinction of having work carried out in its campus being published in Nature publishing journals and other international journals with high repute.

To name a few, research by Prof. Shailly Tomar, Department of Biotechnology developed medicine for Chikungunya; Prof. Ranjana Pathania, Department of Biotechnology developed path-breaking technique to help reverse drug resistance; Prof. K.L. Yadav, Department of Physics to develop a low- cost method of Osteoarthritis; the Early Earthquake Warning system developed and installed by Prof. M. L. Sharma, Department of Earthquake Engineering.

Prof. NK Padhy and Prof E Rajasekar from Department of Electrical and Architecture respectively for smart grid project were some of well-known research works undertaken by researchers at the Institute to address critical problems of the society. The year, according to the press release, students from IIT Rurkee received 843 job offers. A total of 205 companies visited the campus for campus recruitment and 13 International offers were handed out to students.