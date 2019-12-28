Yeles scalps seven wickets

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:39 pm

Hyderabad: Left-arm spinner Yashwasi Yeles took 7 for 12 as he destroyed Warangal District in Sreenidhi International School’s nine-wicket win in the HCA under-14 inter-schools-districts cricket tournament.

In another match, Arhaan Parth Satwalkar and P Jasper hit centuries in All Saints High School’s big win over St Anthony’s High School.

Brief scores: Warangal District 58 in 31.3 overs (Yashaswi Yeles 7/12) lost to Sreenidhi International School 60/1 in 9.5 overs (Mahas 32 no); Bhavans Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya 187 in 40 overs (Abhiram 45, Vivek 3/40) bt Medak District 74 in 25.4 overs (Vinayak 3/16); All Saints High School 339/9 in 50 overs (Arhaan Parth Satwalkar 117, P Jasper 115, Md Hussain 30) bt St Anthoneys High School 62 in 21.2 overs (Ronith 3/24)

