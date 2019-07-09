Yellamma Ammavari Kalyanotsavam held on a grand scale in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Devotees in large numbers participated in the annual Yellamma Ammavari Kalyanotsavam, which were held amidst piety and rituals at Balkampet Yellamma temple, here on Tuesday.

The Kalyanotsavam which started on Monday evening with invoking of Ganesha and special Ganapthi puja, will conclude with Radhotsavam on Wednesday evening.

The celebrations on Tuesday commenced at 9 am and continued till 1 pm with scores of devotees thronging the temple to have a glimpse of the rituals and darshan of the Goddess.

The State government on its part made elaborate arrangements for the devotees who turned up in large number to worship the presiding deity.

Endowments Minister, A Indrakaran Reddy; Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav; and Siddipet MLA, T Harish Rao along with their family members, presented ‘Pattu Vastralu’ to the Goddess.

On the last day, i.e. on Wednesday, the Goddess will be taken out on a temple chariot around the streets.

The Yellamma Temple at Balkampet was established in 1919 and the devotees believe that all their wishes come true when they offer ‘Bonam’ to the Goddess Yellamma.

The temple management has also urged devotees to donate to the temple for its weekly ‘Annadanam’ programme, where the needy are provided free food. For details call over: 23710696.

