Yemeni national gets new lease of life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Continental Hospitals surgeons have successfully treated a patient from Yemen who had multiple brain tumours. The patient is now undergoing radiotherapy and is expected to leave for his country in the next few days.

The 65-year-old patient, Ebrahim Ali Yahya Al Gubari, from Raimah of Yemen, was diagnosed with multi-centric glioma where the tumour is present at multiple locations.

After initial diagnosis in Yemen, local doctors apparently informed Ebrahim that it was a grade four cancer and surgery would be a risk to his life.

The Yemen national had lesions on the right side of the brain and was operated by senior neurosurgeon Dr Rajashekhar Reddy.

“Ebrahim came to us with complaints of limb weakness and speech disturbances, and informed us about his consultations with doctors at Yemen. Resection of tumours, which are present at one location, is a challenge and we did it with ease,” said Rajashekar Reddy.

Dr MRC Naidu, head of neurosciences, said the success of the procedure was also due to accurate diagnosis. The Yemeni thanked surgeons for the treatment. “When I visited a hospital in Yemen, I didn’t find hope and was not confident about recovery. At Continental Hospitals, a dedicated team of caregivers headed by Dr Rajashekhar helped me understand my case better,” he said.