Yes Bank reconstruction scheme notified

New Delhi: The government on Saturday notified the scheme of reconstruction for cash-strapped Yes Bank Ltd, paving the way for the lender to resume full operations. The private sector bank has been put under a moratorium by the Reserve Bank of India since March 5 which has restricted deposit withdrawals. Under the terms of the notified scheme, this moratorium will now be lifted at 6 p.m. on March 18.

According to the government notification, Yes Bank’s authorised share capital will be revised upwards from Rs 1,100 crore to Rs 6,200 crore. The number of total equity shares will stand altered to 3,000 crore of Rs 2 each aggregating to Rs 6,000 crore. Authorised preference share capital shall continue to be Rs 200 crore.

The investor bank, which in Yes Bank’s case is the State Bank of India, will pick up to 49 per cent of the equity, while private investors will be allowed to buy the rest. SBI will have to hold at least 26 per cent stake in the private bank for a minimum period of three years. Similarly, the other investors will also be mandated to have a similar lock-in period for 75 per cent of their investment in the bank. As per the notification, this lock-in will also be for all existing shareholders who are holding 100 or more shares in the private sector bank.

Investors in the bank, other than SBI, will also have a voting right to the extent of their shareholding in the bank or 9 per cent of the total voting rights of all shareholders in the reconstructed bank or as decided by RBI, whichever is lower. Higher voting rights up to 15 per cent may be allowed to certain investors having higher shareholding and declared “fit and proper” by the RBI. The reconstructed bank will also allot its equity in within two working days following the commencement of the scheme.

Government has also decided to exempt all investors in the Yes Bank from payment of capital gains tax for any deemed profit or gains on account of subscription of shares. The office of the administrator of Yes Bank shall also stand vacated after seven days from the cessation of moratorium and the new Board will take over the bank.

Prashant Kumar, former SBI CFO, and the current administrator of Yes Bank may take over as managing director and CEO of the bank. Early this week, SBI said that its board had approved an investment of Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank by purchasing 725 crore equity shares. On Friday, ICICI Bank and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd announced that they will be investing Rs 1,000 crore each in Yes Bank’s equity. Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will be investing Rs 600 crore and Rs 500 crore respectively. Bandhan Bank will be investing Rs 300 crore. A full list of investors is yet to be released.

New CEO appointed

Mumbai: The central government has appointed former SBI banker Prashant Kumar as the new Chief Executive Officer of the financially troubled Yes Bank. Accordingly, the former Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI) will take over his new responsibilities once the moratorium on the stressed lender is lifted on Wednesday, a Finance Ministry notification said.

At present, office of the Administrator appointed by the RBI has taken the charge of the bank till the date of moratorium cessation. Apart from Kumar, Sunil Mehta, former Non-Executive Chairman of Punjab National Bank will take over as the Non-Executive Chairman of Yes Bank. Other Board members include Mahesh Krishnamurthy and Atul Bheda, both as Non-Executive Directors. Meanwhile, the financially stressed bank has rescheduled a presser it was supposed to have held after the declaration of Q3 results. The results are expected to be released later on Saturday.

Federal Bank to invest Rs 300 crore

New Delhi: Federal Bank on Saturday said it has committed to investing Rs 300 crore in beleaguered Yes Bank for subscription of its 30 crore shares. “The Bank has issued an Equity commitment Letter to invest Rs 300 crore in YES Bank Ltd for subscription of 30 crore equity shares of Yes Bank at a price of Rs 10 per Equity share,” a regulatory filing said.

According statement this equity commitment is pursuant to the scheme of reconstruction of Yes Bank proposed by the Reserve Bank of lndia and subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions as set out in the Letter. The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a reconstruction plan proposed by the RBI for bailing out fund-starved Yes Bank. The authorised capital of Yes Bank has been increased to Rs 6,200 crore, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. Under the plan, state-run SBI will infuse Rs 7,250 crore in the crisis-ridden private bank and take 49 per cent equity.

Private lender ICICI Bank also announced investing Rs 1,000 crore for an equity in excess of 5 per cent. HDFC will infuse Rs 1,000 crore, while Axis Bank will invest up to Rs 600 crore to purchase 60 crore shares in the bank. There will be a three year lock-in period for all the investors. However, the lock-in period for SBI would be only for 26 per cent of shareholding. It would be 75 per cent in case of other investors. The government has notified the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme as per which the moratorium on the troubled private sector lender will be lifted on March 18.

PTI

