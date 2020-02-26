Yes Bank vice president complains against DCP

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Yes Bank Ltd vice president Syamala Kumari Ghantasala sent an e-mail to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar alleging that she was put to inconvenience and made to wait for long hours by North Zone DCP Kalmeshwar Shingenavar here on Tuesday.

Ms Ghantasala in the mail alleged that the DCP with his egoistic behaviour had made her wait for over two hours at his office. Responding on the complaint received Anjani Kumar said she had personally spoke to her on the issue.

“She narrated the entire incident and I have assured her that I will personally get it inquired and also see that such inconvenience is not caused to a lady. She also agreed to come to my office,” the Commissioner said.

