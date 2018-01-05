Yes, it’s good to consume fish once a week!

By | Published: 11:28 pm 7:19 pm

It is only the fish lovers who know the joy of eating the fresh catch. People who do not eat it are surely missing out on something healthy and tasty. This is one ingredient that gives some essential nutrients to the body. Doctors too advice their patients to consume fish at least once a week. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that provide many health benefits. No matter what type of fish you pick, you are opting for a healthier lifestyle for yourself. It is good for your heart and also helps in increasing your memory. Dr Deepa Agarwal, chief nutritionist, Tanvir Hospital, shares some useful benefits of eating fish.

Omega- 3 fatty acids

Deepa says that fish is a low-fat, high-quality protein food. She shares that it is filled with omega-3 fatty acids that help in maintaining a healthy heart by lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of sudden death, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythms, and strokes. Deepa mentions that it also aids healthy brain function and infant development of vision and nerves during pregnancy.

More benefits

Deepa Agarwal says that apart from helping in maintaining a healthy heart, nutrients in fish may decrease the risk of depression, ADHD, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, and diabetes. She mentions that fish also prevents inflammation and reduces the risk of arthritis. “Fish oil can also reduce the pain of joint damage, or joint pain,” she adds.

Other vitamins

Fish is rich in many nutrients. It is power-packed with vitamins such as D and B2 (riboflavin). “Fish is rich in calcium and phosphorus and a great source of minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium,” she adds. Deepa advises people to eat fish at least two times per week as part of a healthy diet. “Some good choices are salmon, trout, sardines, herring, canned mackerel, canned light tuna, and oysters,” she concludes.