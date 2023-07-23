Sunday, Jul 23, 2023
Search
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
...
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
E-Paper
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
Justice Alok Aradhe takes oath as Chief Justice of Telangana HC
CM KCR keeps promise of country’s highest pension for differently-abled, hikes diet charges for students
Telangana announces launch of Asset Tokenization Standard Framework
Himayatsagar ORR service road closed for motorists
Osmania University reschedules PG semester end exams
Hyderabad: Two more gates of Himayat Sagar opened
Ind VS Pak match: Fans opt for hospital beds as hotel rates skyrocket in Ahmedabad
No respite from rain in Telangana, Godavari in spate
NRIs scramble to buy rice as India’s ban on rice exports triggers price rise
Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s heartwarming celebration of daughter Sitara’s birthday
Hyderabad: Water reservoirs continue to replenish despite break in rains
Twitter implements DM restrictions for unverified accounts to combat spam
Rain likely to lash several regions across India till July 25
Staunch Telangana opponent Kiran Kumar Reddy’s presence at Kishan Reddy meeting raises eye brows
Telangana Rains: Holiday declared for all educational institutions on Saturday
Telangana rains: CM KCR holds high-level meeting, takes stock of situation
Latest News
Yoga trainer in UP falls victim to online fraud, losing Rs 94,998 in just 20 minutes
7 mins ago
Youth in Hyderabad tragically takes own life following cricket betting losses
20 mins ago
Indian pair Satwik-Chirag wins Korea Open title
10 mins ago
Kajol’s perspective on her kids: Embrace mistakes as learning opportunities
28 mins ago
11 killed in arson attack at bar in northern Mexico, suspect arrested
37 mins ago
More...
Hyderabad
Youth in Hyderabad tragically takes own life following cricket betting losses
Centre rejected BYD proposal to block Telangana progress, says REDCO chairman
Justice Alok Aradhe takes oath as Chief Justice of Telangana HC
Arogya Mahila: Over 185,000 women Benefit from free diagnostic medical tests in Telangana
Telangana on path to recovery from monsoon setback
Kishan Reddy washes hands off Manipur, says his ministry had nothing to do with it
Telangana: Ponnam’s exclusion from Congress election committee triggers backlash
NIMS: 20 seats for Master’s in Hospital Management course this year
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi meets Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar
Certain trains cancelled from July 24 to 30 due to maintenance works over Sec’bad, Hyderabad divisions
Prominent Maharashtra leaders join BRS
Hyderabad: Lokesh Jayaswal holds field inspection at Nehru Zoo Park
CM KCR keeps promise of country’s highest pension for differently-abled, hikes diet charges for students
Hyderabad: 1,050 raincoats donated to Cyberabad traffic police
More...
Cartoon
Cartoon: July 21, 2023
More...
India
Yoga trainer in UP falls victim to online fraud, losing Rs 94,998 in just 20 minutes
7 mins ago
Three-year-old boy trapped in 40-feet borewell in Bihar, rescue underway
42 mins ago
‘Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial’ unveiled in Italy as a tribute to Indian Army
52 mins ago
CBI takes control of Delhi Police’s Surya Vinayak Industries Ltd loan fraud case investigation
2 hours ago
Households in COVID-19 vulnerable districts bought more gold during pandemic: IIMA study
2 hours ago
More...
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
1 month ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
2 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
2 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
2 months ago
More...
web stories
More...
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Centre rejected BYD proposal to block Telangana progress, says REDCO chairman
Archaeologists find 12th Century stone quarries in Nagarkurnool
Residents of Mukhra (K) plant 2,000 saplings to mark KTR’s birthday
Justice Alok Aradhe takes oath as Chief Justice of Telangana HC
Rains: Traffic on inter-state bridge suspended in Adilabad
Arogya Mahila: Over 185,000 women Benefit from free diagnostic medical tests in Telangana
More...
Editorials
Editorial: Betraying people’s trust
2 days ago
Editorial: The indelible scar
3 days ago
Editorial: Man of the Masses
4 days ago
Editorial: Chasing a chimera
5 days ago
More...
Sports
Indian pair Satwik-Chirag wins Korea Open title
Minerva Academy becomes first Indian club to win Gothia Cup in Swede
Ind vs WI: Ashwin claims wicket of Braithwaite as Caribbean team reach 174/3 at Tea
AIFF set to send its Chhetri-led senior national team for Asiad if Ministry gives clearance
Emerging Asia Cup: India A start as firm favourites against Pakistan A in final
Balanandan Ayyappan emerges victorious in Online Chess Tournament
More...
Andhra Pradesh
Youth in Hyderabad tragically takes own life following cricket betting losses
20 mins ago
Andhra Pradesh: Two fans of Surya die of electrocution while installing flexi
1 hour ago
Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at market in Vizianagaram
2 hours ago
Six dead, 10 injured in AP road accident
19 hours ago
Telangana BJP leaders disapprove of Andhra leaders in TS
19 hours ago
Andhra woman injures husband’s genitals for watching video of first wife
20 hours ago
IRCTC introduces new tourist circuit ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra with Jyotirlinga’
22 hours ago
More
Videos
More...
News Today: Kalki 2898 AD, Messi Debut Goal For Inter Miami, Massive Protests In Manipur, And Others
How Oppenheimer Is Connected To The Bhagavad Gita | Christopher Nolan
BRO Trailer Launch Event – Live | Pawan Kalyan | Sai Dharam Tej | Trivikram | Samuthirakani | Thaman
Telangana Today Exclusive Interview With B.N. Reddy, Components Supplier To Chandrayaan-3 | ISRO
Manipur Violence: Opposition Parties Slam Central Government | Modi Government Failure In Manipur
Chemical Cocktails Invented To Reverse Our Age In A Week | Research On Human Reverse Aging
News Today: KCR About Telangana Development, Black Bucks In Sangareddy, Finger-Prick Blood Test, And Others
What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow: KTR | Telangana Development
Allu Arjun Lauds Vaishnavi Chaitanya | Baby Movie Appreciation Meet | Tollywood | Telangana Today
GHMC Food Street In Masab Tank Now Offers The Best Street Food In Hyderabad | Hyderabad Street Food
Entertainment
Kajol’s perspective on her kids: Embrace mistakes as learning opportunities
Ananya Pandey gives sneak peek into her recent trip to Ibiza; fans ask, Where is Adi?
Delhi: Casting director held for cheating women through fake audition calls
Oo Antava Tour: Devi Sri Prasad gears up to perform in San Jose
Prime Video to launch John Wick’s prequel series ‘The Continental’ in September
Hollywood Vampires cancel Budapest concert after Johnny Depp passed out in hotel
More...
Business
US Fed interest rate decision, June quarter earnings to drive markets this week: Analysts
3 hours ago
Sri Lanka may accept Indian rupee for local transactions
20 hours ago
FPIs invested Rs 43, 804 crore in India in July
21 hours ago
Ola announces opening of purchase window for S1 Air
19 hours ago
More...
Gadgets
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
HP’s new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K
Apple Vision Pro to restrict camera access for third party apps
Flipkart Big Saving Days: Grab iPhone 13 for Rs 58,999
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
More...
ViewPoint
Opinion: Trudeau, India’s bête noire?
2 days ago
Opinion: Embrace generational diversity
3 days ago
Opinion: The recall of the wild
4 days ago
Opinion: Morality and Constitution
5 days ago
Opinion: Pakistan pays high price for CPEC
6 days ago
Opinion: Go local to save biodiversity
7 days ago
Opinion: A hushed duel… for now
1 week ago
More
Science & Technology
Google to add ‘Alt text’ into the Image options sidebar of Docs, Sheets
Novel robot medic to save lives in humanitarian disasters developed
Tesla provides complimentary FSD software transfer for second car
Ola announces opening of purchase window for S1 Air
Scientists develop AI-based tracking & early-warning system for viral pandemics
Geoarchaeology proposed as a means to safeguard space heritage
More...
World
11 killed in arson attack at bar in northern Mexico, suspect arrested
37 mins ago
‘Yeshwant Ghadge Sundial Memorial’ unveiled in Italy as a tribute to Indian Army
52 mins ago
Google to add ‘Alt text’ into the Image options sidebar of Docs, Sheets
3 hours ago
Apple Vision Pro firmware suggests 3 battery models
4 hours ago
More...