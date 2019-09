Yesudas, Yash Dubey scalp seven wickets each

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: Yesudas returned with impressive figures of 7/8 as Maredpally Blues CC crushed Secunderabad Gymkhana by a massive 256 runs in the HCA A3 division one day league championship on Saturday.

In another match, Yash Dubey scalped seven wickets for nine runs in St Andrews’ 195-run victory over Sungrace.

Brief Scores: Pool A: MP Sporting 201/7 in 40 overs bt Youth CC 126 in 34.2 overs (Abhijit Joardar 3/22, Mahanama 4/ 7); Sacred Heart CC 360/9 in 45 overs (John Sebastian 113, Al Hartrick 62, Rudy Stanley 70; Simal 3/78, Ghouse 4/51) bt Anu CC 110/9 in 22.3 overs (Md Ghouse 43no, Lesty 5/20); Secunderabad Club 257/8 in 35 overs (Anurag Haridas 92; Sai Ram 3/60) bt XI Masters 129 in 35 overs (Naresh 3/23, Akshath Badruka 3/8); Maredpally Blues CC 287 in 49.2 overs (S Raju 54, Vijay 50, Naveen 72, Prem 4/51) bt Secunderabad Gymkhana 31 in 18.5 overs (Yesudas 7/8); Adams XI 238 in 37.1 overs (Rahul Kumar 107; Teja Pasupuleti 5/31) bt St Mary’s 101 in 27 overs (Abhishek 5/17, Paul 3/19); XI Master 250/9 in 50 overs (Vedanth Singh 79) bt Sacred Heart 229 in 38 overs (Vedanth 4/14); RJCC 200 in 38 overs (Zeeshan 65; V Ravi 3/42, K Vijay 3/28,Sri Krishna 3/51) bt Kakatiya 146 in 25 overs (Majid 3/30);

Pool B: Abhinav Colts CC 228/9 in 43 overs (Md Azmath Ali 102no, Mahin 5/44) bt Southern Stars 190/8 in 43 overs (M Krishna Prasad 55, Charan 59; Raghu 3/19, Karthik 3/30); PNYCC 91 in 30.1 overs (Asif 4/24, Vijay 3/20) lost to Azad CC 94/6 in 24.4 overs; PPMCC 210 in 35.2 overs (Shravan 56; Praveen 3/29) bt Chums XI 86 in 30.3 overs (Naresh 3/23); Tirumala CC 19 in 15.1 overs (SK Vikram 3/11, GM Vijay 6/3) lost to Tarakarama CC 20/0 in 3.4 overs;

Pool C: All Saints CC 176/8 in 50 overs (ML Charith Reddy 59, Razzaq Bin Ali 55; Yasir Arafat Momini 4/25) lost to Mayur CC 177/3 in 36 overs (Hakeem 93); Ameerpet CC 227 in 40 overs bt Starlets 84 in 25.5 overs (Syed Murtuza 4/26);

Pool D: St Andrews 229/9 in 45 overs (Amber Kumartha 84, Hussain Md 70; Sai Rohith Yadhav 3/38) bt Sungrace 34 in 12 overs (Yash Dubey 7/9); HPS R 48 in 22.3 overs (B Hans Raj 4/7) lost to Lal Bahadur CC 49/1 in 12 overs;

Pool E: Sunshine CC 235/8 in 50 overs (Jawad Khan 87, G Sai Vivek 64no; Md Faheem Uddin 4/23) bt Sutton CC 108 in 35.4 overs (K Syed M Faraz 3/28, Jawad Ali Khan 3/14); International CC 149 in 37 overs (V Nischal 3/21, B Jeevan 3/22) bt Satya CC 79/5 in 21.1 overs (won by Norm Method); Shalimar Cricket XI 206 in 35.4 overs (Aditya Malhotra 4/81) lost to Universal CC 207/2 in 35.4 overs (Karan 52)

Pool F: Picket CC 187 in 44.4 overs (D Nagacharan Chary 67; Anurag 3/24) lost to International CC 188/2 in 27.3 overs (Harshil Mishra 95no); Raju CA 187 in 35 overs (Gaffar 70, Irshad 6/48) bt Hyd Wanders 88 in 16.3 overs (Laksh 5/44, Peter 5/10).

