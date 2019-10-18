Yinipinchukoru an instant chartbuster

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Kartikeya’s new offering 90ml directed by debutant Sekhar Reddy is being presented as one that comes laced with all entertainment elements and its first single Yinipinchukoru lyrical video has come as an instant chartbuster.

Penned by Chandrabose, the catchy line Yinipinchukoru Yinipinchukoru Ammailassale Yiipinchukoru instantly engaging the youth and the energetic vocals of Rahul Sipligunj well supported by Anup Rubens’s tunes is receiving positive response from listeners. With Jani Master choreographing the song, the visuals are expected to be promising too.

The 90ml production team says the response across the social media and music platforms for Yinipinchukoru seem to repeat the response for the teaser released earlier. Touted as an out-and-out entertainer with enough dose of family emotions and commercial elements, the movie is expected to make a mark at the box office.

Director Sekhar Reddy Yerra is confident that the song Yinipinchukoru Yinipinchukoru has got crazy lyrics that will easily engage the youth, especially boys. “We shot it on a huge set unveiled in Kokapeta and Jani Master choreographed it featuring 50 dancers and 150 junior artistes working for four full nights,” he says while expressing satisfaction at the positive response.

The film’s talkie part, excluding the shoot of three songs, has been wrapped up, reveals producer Ashok Reddy Gummakonda. “We’re lavishly shooting the remaining songs at unique and picturesque locations like Azerbaijan and Baku,” he says.Debut actor Neha Solanki is playing the lady love opposite Kartikeya and the cast includes Ravikishan, Rao Ramesh, Roll Rida, Ali, Posani Krishana Murali and others in engaging roles.