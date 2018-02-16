YK Sharma new chief of Krishna River Management Board

By | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Y K Sharma, a senior civil engineer from the Union Ministry of Water Resources, was appointed new chairman of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday.

Currently on deputation to the Royal Government of Bhutan, Sharma had been in charge of the Punatsangchhu Hydroelectric Project being implemented jointly by the two countries. Sharma, basically a construction expert, is a resident of Delhi. He is expected to take charge in a day or two. The previous chairman of KRMB, S.K. Srivatsava, retired on gaining superannuation last month.