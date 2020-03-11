Yoga can improve sperm quality: CCMB study

By | Published: 12:24 am 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Yoga can help men struggling with infertility-related issues by improving sperm motility and thereby increasing fertilising potential.

A collaborative effort by the city-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has now shown that the traditional practice of Yoga has positive effects on sperm quality and these beneficial effects are correlated with epigenetic changes, DNA methylation, in the sperm.

The pilot study ‘Sperm methylome alterations following Yoga-based lifestyle intervention in patients of primary male infertility’ by Shilpa Bisht, Sofia Banu, Surabhi Srivastava, Rashmi U Pathak, Rajeev Kumar, Rima Dada and Rakesh K Mishra, has been published in Andrologia, a peer-reviewed medical journal covering andrology.

Yoga-based lifestyle interventions (YBLI) are increasingly being offered as an adjunct to modern medicine. This study offers a first-of-its-kind analysis of the effect of YBLI in infertile men, demonstrating a reduction in seminal oxidative stress with improvement in sperm motility, and therefore, its fertilising potential, after the practice of Yoga.

The genetic system of organisms is heavily influenced and regulated by environmental factors, the study points out. Unlike the DNA sequence, which an individual is born with, epigenetic changes are dynamic and reversible in response to the environmental influences. Unhealthy lifestyle and social habits are known to have adverse effects on the sperm, resulting in a decline in male reproductive health in recent years.

YBLI in this study included physical movements and postures (asanas), breathing techniques (pranayama) and meditation (dhyana) practised for one hour each day for 21 days. This led to improved sperm quality in the patients enrolled in the study.

Using state-of-the-art DNA sequencing analysis, the study demonstrated a resetting of the sperm methylome (pattern of chemical changes called DNA methylation) in the Yoga practitioners. The methylome, known to directly control the expression of genes, in this case, is found to be associated with changes at nearly 400 genes, including several genes that are known play a role in male fertility, spermatogenesis and embryo implantation.

“The genes identified using the epigenomic approach in this study will be useful candidates for further focused investigations. As this pilot study was carried out on a small number of individuals, a larger-scale investigation and further research on the effects of YBLI on male infertility will be necessary,” says Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB.

