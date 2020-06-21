Yoga ensures fitness and stability, opine experts

By | Published: 12:52 am 9:21 pm

Pallavi Educational Society celebrated International Yoga Day on e-platform with thousands of participants. Students, parents, teachers and heads of all the seven branches of Pallavi Model Schools, directors, academic director participated in the virtual celebrations to mark Yoga Day with pomp and gaiety. In view of the Covid pandemic, the theme for the sixth International Yoga Day was Yoga at home and Yoga with family. The enthusiasm of participants was no less this time too.

Pradeeppa Jadhav, 2nd All India National Yogasana Championship awardee graced the event as the chief guest. CG Deepa, representative from ISHA Foundation and M Komaraiah, chairman Pallavi Educational Society were the guest of honours for the grand event. Swami Bodhamayananda graced the event as guest of honour and made the event magnificent. They spoke on the importance of Yoga in our daily lives and how it ensures stability and physical and mental fitness of individuals.

Aksharata, of grade 10, National level awardee for yoga, demonstrated various yoga asanas, reviving mudras and simple meditation where all the participants joined with great zeal to unleash peace and serenity of their body, mind and soul.

Students of the school are regularly encouraged to practice yoga and are taught that yoga is something children can practice anywhere and that the breathing, the concentration, the poses, and the way kids learn to act or react to situations, will lead to constant self-discovery and inquisitiveness.

To encourage ‘Yoga in daily routine, Yoga pledge’ was administered by academic director T Sudha and principals of all branches.