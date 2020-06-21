Yoga expert’s drive to build a healthy Mancherial

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:01 pm

Mancherial: Residents of Mancherial district centre and surrounding villages have comparatively high health consciousness. They practice yoga, meditation and physical exercises. This can be attributed to sustained efforts of yoga experts like Dr Sukumar KN, a naturopathy consultant of town. He has been passionately promoting and teaching this ancient art and science invented by sage Patanjali, for over a decade.

To his credit, Sukumar established the maiden yoga and naturopathy cure centre in Mancherial town in 2009. He has been playing a vital role in building a healthy society in the town and neighboring Ramakrishnapur, Srirampur and Mandamarri by conducting yoga classes daily twice by charging an affordable fee. He also convenes seminars on naturopathy, yoga and wellness for creating awareness among employees of public-sector undertakings.

“I and my wife Dr P Sameera founded Mythri Yoga and nature cure centre in the district to offer this service to the public for the first time. The centre is the maiden facility in north Telangana. We practice naturopathy, a drug-less system of medicine and treat various diseases caused by sedentary lifestyle, with the help of yoga at reasonable prices,” Sukumar told ‘Telangana Today.’

Besides naturopathy, Sukumar is regularly organising yoga, meditation and pranayama (breathing exercise) classes at the centre every day from 6 am to 7 am and between 5 pm to 6 pm. “Around 50 persons including home makers, professionals and senior citizens attend the classes. The practitioners achieve not only mental, but emotional and physical fitness,” he reasoned. He occasionally spreads the yoga by raising awareness among citizens.

Even during the lockdown of Covid-19 pandemic, the expert held the practice sessions on Facebook live twice a day for an hour for free. His initiative has come in handy for many practitioners of yoga belonging to not only Mancherial district, but also several parts of the country and many parts of the world. His videos were viewed by 500 users of the social networking site.

Sukumar had earned Bachelors of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences from Mangalore University of Karnataka in 2000. He pursued masters in psychotherapy and counseling from Institute for psychotherapy and Management sciences, Mumbai. He had worked as a wellness consultant with Natural Wellness of the United States of America from 2008 to 2009.

The ardent practitioner of yoga was associated with Shreyas Yoga Retreat, Bangalore during 2006-2008. He reestablished a yoga and naturopathy centre in Kolkata between 2002 and 2006. He was a naturopathy and yoga physician at SDM Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital at Dharmasthala of Karnataka.

