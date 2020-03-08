Yoga guru Krishna Reddy’s 81st birthday celebrated in Mancherial

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Mancherial: The 81st birthday of G Krishna Reddy, Mancherial’s veteran homeopathy practitioner, spiritual guru and yoga teacher was celebrated on a grand style here on Sunday. Scores of practitioners of yoga, Reddy’s disciples and businessmen and philanthropists gathered on the premises of Bhagavadgeeta Adhyayana Mandali (BAM), a religious organization, and organized the celebrations. They conveyed wishes to Krishna Reddy and felicitated him for striving hard for building a healthy society. They hailed him for teaching yoga and rendering spiritual discourses every day for around 30 years.

On the occasion, Krishna Reddy, who is fondly called as Guruji, dwelled on certain chapters of Bhagavadgita. He advised the participants to develop the habit of giving, loving and spirituality for leading a happy life. He said that one could prevent several diseases by practicing yoga daily.

55 lakh donated for constructing new building

Members of BAM requested businessmen, philanthropists and many other sections of the society to generously donate funds for constructing new building in order to intensify activities of the organization in future. Responding to the plea, many came forward to contribute for erecting the structure. A sum of Rs 55 lakh was raised in a span of two hours.

Some of the donors and philanthropists included Dr Sugunakar Reddy and Ranga Agaiah, Pradeepa, Chanduri Vishnatham Madamshetti Satyanarayana, Chiluveru Srinivas, G Harish, D ChandraSekhar, Dr Suryanarayana, Ch Vaikuntam, Gama Damodar Ch Kumara Swamy, U Venu, K Rajasekhar Buddi Chandramouli, Pinna Chandramouli, V Balanarsaiah, Gunda Laxminarayana, etc. They were felicitated for donating funds.

Laudably, Prof G Ramakrishna Reddy, the son of Krishna Reddy and Gunda Laxminarayana, a businessman of the town donated Rs 10 lakh each. Others contributed somewhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh. Ranga Agaiah, president of the organization, members G Harish and D Chandrasekhar thanked the donors and said that construction would be completed by a year.

Krishna Reddy has passionately been transforming lives of many by teaching yoga and essence of several Hindu scriptures including Bhagavadgeeta. He has been associated with BAM since 1990s. He had pursued yoga at Munger School of Yoga, Bihar and obtained Yoga Teacher Training Certificate (YTTC) in 1988.

Photo: Women felicitating Dr G Krishna Reddy and his wife on his birthday in Mancherial on Sunday

