Yoga practitioners day out at Gandhari Vanam in Macherial

By | Published: 12:40 am

Mancherial: The link between nature and yoga cannot be separated. Names of many postures of yoga are derived from nature. Parvatasan, Vrukshasan and Mayurasan are a few to name. Practitioners of this ancient system of fitness are advised to imagine sceneries and to observe melodious chirpings of birds when meditating. Isn’t it bliss to form certain postures, to meditate and to learn stress management skills right in the lap of nature?

Over 30 enthusiastic practitioners of yoga and nature lovers belonging Mancherial headquarters had this delightful experience at the ancient yet scenic Gandhari fort on the edges of Bokkalugutta village in Mandamarri by indulging in trekking, the formation of various postures and meditation besides being empowered on the management of stress by prominent psychologist Dr Kavita Ajay.

The event was hosted by Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre (MYNCC) of Mancherial district centre on Sunday.

Dr KN Sukumar and Dr P Sameera belonging to MYNCC said that practitioners of all age groups and some nature lovers spent at the fort for five hours from 6 am to 11 am. “We practiced yoga and meditation on one of the peaks of Gandhari after scaling it. We visited important places on the holy spot of tribals and thronged picturesque irrigation tank abutting to the fort,” he told ‘Telangana Today’ adding it was the second programme.

Sukumar opined that the visit to the serene fort was a memorable experience as practitioners were able to indulge in the activities by soaking themselves in nature. “Forming Suryanamaskar, Vrukshashan and some other postures, when the fog was vanishing and the sun was rising is a blissful experience. Meditating by listening to mellifluous chirpings of avian community-dwelling on the trees was a heavenly pleasure,” he remarked.

In the end of the event, Kavita explained how stress was caused and the consequences of it. She also elaborated how it could easily be handled. She said that she invented a technique titled Dose, extracted from first letters of dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphin hormones. She suggested the participants to set minor goals that result in release of dopamine in the body.

The motivational speaker stressed the need to love others, to maintain good human relations, to practice yoga, to exercise and to smile more that cause the release of oxytocin, serotonin and endorphin hormones. “Due to the release of the hormones in the body, we can keep lifestyle diseases, hypertension, diabetes, etc at bay, besides overcoming stress,” she advised.

