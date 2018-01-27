Yoga teacher found murdered in Visakhapatnam

By | AP Bureau | Published: 9:23 pm

Visakhapatnam: A yoga teacher was found murdered in the city on Friday night and police suspect the hand of a journalist in the case.

Polamarasetti Venkataramana, who worked for some time in Vietnam as Yoga teacher, was at his home near Marripalem police quarters, when two persons called him out. As soon as he came out, they attacked him with deadly weapons killing him on the spot.

Polamarasetti had some differences with a scribe named Kilaparti Venkataramana of ‘Janagola’ and the latter had registered a case against him in Gopalapatnam police station. The police impounded the yoga teacher’s passport and hence he could not go back to Vietnam. It is said that Kilaparti’s son has taken Polamarasetti’s place as yoga teacher in Vietnam. Recently, Polamarasetti agreed to pay Rs 2 lakh to Kilaparti if he withdrew the case.