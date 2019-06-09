Yogender, Jyothi win Summer Road Run

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:33 pm

Hyderabad: Yogender Yadav from MLR College won the 5 km race held as part of the 22nd Summer Road Run at University College of Physical Education, Osmania University. B Ramesh from Nalgonda and B Prashanth from Nizamabad secured the second and third places respectively.

In the women’s 5 km run, Ch Jyothi bagged the first place and Y Ujwala and K Gangothri won the second and third places.

Winners: Men: 5 km: 1.Yogender Yadav (MLR College) 15:09.6s, 2. B Ramesh (Nalgonda) 15:11.3s, 3. B Prashanth (Nizam College) 15:13.6s; Under-16: 3 km: 1. S Tarun (Bhavans) 11:30.9s, 2. D Santosh (Buds and Flowers) 11:31.6s, 3. P Tanush (Vijay Mary School) 11:31.9s; Under-13: 2km: 1.Nishanth Kumar (St Moses) 9:10.07s, 2. Chotu Singh (Vidyaniketan HS) 9:12.1s, 3. R Ram Shankar (TTWURGC, Gurukulam) 9:12.7s; Under-10: 2 km: 1. O Akshay (KVS) 11:50.1s, 2. J. Sunny (GUPS)11:53.6s, 3. P.Pranay (AECS) 11:55.2s; 35 plus: 2km: 1.B Vidya Sagar(Postal) 6:20.3s, 2. Prashanth (Prapanch F Academy) 7:11.1s, 3. Srinivas Goud (Hyd) 8.01.3s; Women: 5km: 1.Ch Jyothi (TSWRS, Dindi) 22:05.6s, 2. Y Ujwala (MLRIT) 23:07.3s, 3. K.Gangothri (OU ) 24:01.2s; Under-16: 3km: 1. N Pravaleeka (TSWRS, Dindi) 13:19.6s, 2. P Shreya (St Martin) 13:19.9s, 3. J.Rama (PJR Stadium) 13:22.1s; Under-13: 2km: 1 Ashiya (KVS) 11:23.1s, 2. N Srividya (Geetanjali) 11:23.9s, 3. Lalithanjali (Vikas Concept) 11:24.2s; Under-10: 2km: 1. S Mithra (Kompally) 13:10.01s, 2. M.D.Aksha (Holy Person) 13;13.2s, 3. J Deepika (Guphrec) 13:15.9s; 35 plus: 1. Manjari (Hyd) 14:15.1s, 2. A. Sumithra (ACA,Hyd) 14:23.2s, 3. K Radhika (Hyd) 15:01.3s.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.