Yogi Adityanath celebrates quiet 47th birthday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turned 47 on Wednesday but stayed away from celebrations on his birthday.The Chief Minister, who has said that he does not celebrate his birthday, however, was greeted by his ministerial colleagues, party leaders and bureaucrats who queued up at his official 5 Kalidas Marg residence with huge bouquets since morning.

Huge hoardings had been put up all across the state capital greeting the Chief Minister while party workers distributed sweets and fruits in orphanages and hospitals.Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the Twitter to wish Adityanath. He wrote: “Greetings to Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic Chief Minister @myyogiadityanathji on his birthday. Yogiji has done commendable work in transforming Uttar Pradesh, especially in areas like agriculture, industry as well as in improving law and order. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

Several other union Ministers also wished the Chief Minister through the social media.

Adityanath became the youngest member of the Lok Sabha in 1998 when he was merely 26 years old. He took over as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in March 2017.