Yogi Adityanath to flag off Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express on Oct 4

By | Published: 3:54 pm

Lucknow: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)’s first passenger train Delhi Lucknow Tejas Express will become operational on October 4 after it will be flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas will cover the journey between the two cities in 6 hours and 15 minutes. This train will have one executive class air-conditioned chair car having 56 seats and nine air-conditioned chair cars having a capacity of 78 seats each.

The total carrying capacity of the train will be 758 passengers. The train will start its journey in the morning at 6.10 am and will reach New Delhi at 12.25 pm having scheduled commercial halts at Kanpur Central and Ghaziabad.

In the return direction, the train will leave New Delhi at 4.30 pm and will reach Lucknow at 10.45 pm having schedule halts at Ghaziabad and Kanpur Central en route. The train will run 6 days a week except for Tuesday.