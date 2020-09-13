Yogi bends online to feed the hungry        

The Seva team relies on Microsoft’s Bing to power searches behind the scenes at Sevasearch.org, or on mobile devices with its app.

By | Published: 5:37 pm

San Francisco: Sean Kelly left the Silicon Valley startup world for a spiritual journey that led to a life filled with yoga on an island in Thailand.

But as a global pandemic disrupted the global economy, Kelly and two others created a search engine with the goal of raising funds to feed the hungry in Africa, Asia and anywhere else there is need.

Launched this month, Seva bills itself as the world’s first independent, socially conscious search engine that lets people feed hungry children by browsing the internet.

The Seva team relies on Microsoft’s Bing to power searches behind the scenes at Sevasearch.org, or on mobile devices with its app.

Revenue from ads linked to the searches generate funds which go to the World Food Programme and Project Healthy Children.

The site promises full transparency about its finances, and within a week had funded more than 169,000 meals for charitable organisations.

“Unlike other search engines, we don’t track your searches. We’re really just here to feed people. We wanted to create a way for people to engage in effortless charity,” Kelly said.