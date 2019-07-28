Yogi, Maheshwari corner glory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:48 pm 6:50 pm

Hyderabad: Yogi from MLR College and G Maheshwari from SAI emerged the men and women 1 mile race champions in the 26th Golden Mile Run organised by Athletics Coaching Academy under the auspices of Telangana Athletics Association and Hyderabad District Athletics Association at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. Around 1,000 athletes participated in the run.

National badminton team coach, Pullela Gopichand flagged of the race. Dr Y Srinivas Rao, scientist, DRDO distributed the cash awards, medals and certificates to the winners.

Results: Men: I mile: 1.Yogi (MLR College) 4:10.5s, 2. V. Nagaraju (Hyd) 4:23.6s, 3. B. Anil (Hyd) 4:25.3s; U-13: 1. Raj Kumar (Kothagudam) 5:00.5s, 2. M.Sai (RR) 5:04.4s, 3. B. Mahesh (RR) 5:05.2s; U-10: 1. R Srikanth (Hyd) 5:29.9s, 2. C Ramu (Hyd) 5:39.2s, 3. M Navadeep (Hyd) 5:48.5s; Masters: 1. Vijay Raghavan Venugopal(Hyd) 4:56.2s, 2. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Hyd) 4:58.8s,3. Balbir Kumar (Hyd) 4:59.2s.

Women: I mile: 1. G Maheshwari (SAI) 4:4.1s, 2. P Kavya (SAI) 4:49.2s, 3. N Suchitra (SAI) 5:20.1s; U-16: 1. N Sree Chavani (Hyd) 5:15.4s, 2. K. Indu Priya (Hyd) 5:20.9s, 3. K Visalakshi (Hyd) 5:24.3s; U-13: 1.M Malika (TSKLRS, Dindi) 5:11.7s, 2. A Akhila (TSKLRS, Dindi) 5:12.2s, 3. N Nikitha (TSKLRS) 5:23.6s; U-10: 1. M Aksa (PJR Stadium) 6:12.3s, 2. E Ambika (Hyd) 6:16.2s, 3. K Maheshwari (Hyd) 6:17.8s; Master: 1.Sunima Dila (Hyd) 6:25.9s, 2. K. Kalpana (Hyd) 6:59.5s, 3. A. Sumitra (Hyd) 7:56.7s.

