Yogi regains his prestige in Gorakhpur

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has regained his prestige in Gorakhpur by ensuring the victory of BJP candidate and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan. Ravi Kishan was on Thursday leading with over 69,000 votes over his nearest rival Ram Bhual Nishad of Samajwadi Party and his victory is certain.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had lost the Gorakhpur seat to the Samajwadi Party in a by-election last year and Yogi Adityanath’s detractors used the defeat to hit out at the Chief Minister. Adityanath had closely monitored Ravi Kishan’s campaign, addressing over 25 meetings himself.

In all his meetings, Adityanath said that he would take care of development and people should vote for Ravi Kishan so that he can entertain them. Ravi Kishan would recite dialogues from his films, sing songs, play ‘dholak’ and entertain his voters in ample measure. “This is the victory of Modiji and Yogiji and there are no two questions about it,” said BJP MLA Sheetal Pandey from Gorakhpur.