‘YONO will be future of SBI mobile banking’

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: On 2nd anniversary of ‘You Only Need One’ (YONO) mobile application, State Bank of India (SBI) organised week-long celebrations and said it would be the future face of SBI as all other apps were going to be integrated into it.

The bank has launched an unique integrated digital app YONO on November 24, 2017 with focus on increasing customer convenience and seamless customer experience by end-to-end digitising products and processes fulfilling both banking and life style needs of customers, a press release said.

On the eve of 2nd ‘YONOVERSARY’ celebrations, SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Om Prakash Mishra, GM V Ramesh, GM UNN Maiya and GM Surendranath flagged off environment friendly tricycles for popularising YONO and also organized YONO cyclothon to create awareness among public about the app.

