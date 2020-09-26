You always were a winner Deano: Brett Lee on Dean Jones

His sudden demise left the cricketing world in shock and tributes poured in from all quarters. Lee, who paid rich tributes to the cricket great, posted a video of him, Scott Styris and Dean Jones playing golf in a hotel lobby.

Hyderabad: Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee took to twitter to pay tributes to Dean Jones, who died of cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hotel during his quarantine time ahead of his commentary stint with Star Sports for the ongoing Indian Premier League.

His sudden demise left the cricketing world in shock and tributes poured in from all quarters. Lee, who paid rich tributes to the cricket great, posted a video of him, Scott Styris and Dean Jones playing golf in a hotel lobby. He wrote, “I love this video of Dean Jones. Absolutely sums up who he was a person. Deano, myself and Scott Styris trying to keep busy a few days ago in lockdown. Life isn’t fair sometimes. You always were a winner Deano. Miss you.”

When Jones collapsed in the lobby of the hotel after suffering the cardiac arrest, Lee desperately tried to revive him. IPL teams also paid tribute to Jones by wearing black armbands during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals which the former won comfortably.