You can find what you are looking for

The locals refer to it as the most cosmopolitan city in Israel, Israelis who live in the northern parts of Israel see it as the prefect city for holidays and shopping. Tourists sees it as an eternal sunshine city. The truth is that in Eilat, everyone can find what they are looking for. The southern tax free city of Israel located on the Red Sea offers a winning combination of sea and desert, and most importantly – ideal weather all year long and water temperature of 21C in the winters! Looking for fun in the sun? Here are a few suggestions you don’t want to miss.

Hiking in the Red Canyon: About 20 kilometers north of Eilat and at 700 meters above sea level, you will find the stunning Red Canyon, named after its reddish-colored walls. The trails are set in between the red sandstone walls, that vary in color, shape and size. The twists and turns of the trails also include a visit to a second creek and spectacular waterfalls that flow along the way. Highly recommended for families and hiking enthusiasts.

Bicycle Hike in Timna Park: Bicycle enthusiasts will be delighted to discover this mountainous park, which features a 14-km bicycle trail for the entire family. Along the trail, some spectacular vantage points await you, the most magical of them being the hidden lake, which is among the steep cliffs of the park. Tourists can come by bicycle or rent a bicycle in the park. We recommend stopping by the lake and sitting in one of the lovely restaurants around.

Coral snorkeling: Eilat beaches are a favorite among divers from Israel and all over the world. The waters are clear, the beaches are regulated and one will discover a breathtaking world of fish, coral in a variety of forms, and rocky ground that serves as a fertile cushion for marine animals of various types. The Coral Coast, located on the southern shores of Eilat, is a nature reserve in itself. It is the only reef in Israel that is recognized as a national treasure.

Swimming with Dolphins: For 30 years, the Dolphin Reef in Eilat has been considered one of the most unique attractions in Israel and around the world. The ecological site is not only a natural habitat for dolphins but is also an adventurous destination for divers and families who want to enjoy daily recreation that includes guided dolphin swimming, petting and watching dolphins being fed and taken care of.

Shopping around the city: No visit to the city of Eilat ends with empty hands. That’s because the prices are much cheaper compared to other parts of Israel (17% VAT exempt). The spacious shopping malls and shops spread all over the promenade – all complement the city’s travel experience. Israelis are familiar with the abundance of shops in Eilat, and many come there to indulge in a new smartphone or the latest fashion items at super cheap prices.

Day trip to the Dead Sea and Jerusalem: While tourists mainly visit sunny Eilat during the winter months, many also take the opportunity to travel north to the Dead Sea and Jerusalem. These two sites are major tourist attractions in their own right. The Dead Sea (called “Sea of Salt” in Hebrew), the lowest place on earth, attracts tourist for health and healing purposes and Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, is known for historical sites, markets and holy places for the world’s three major monotheistic religions.

