You can, you will

Hyderabad: Mark Zuckerberg did not become one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs overnight. No one, including Bill Gates, tasted success the next day they set off on what are now known as extraordinary entrepreneurial journeys.

But all of them, who made it big as entrepreneurs, had big dreams. And that is where it all starts. The first step towards becoming a successful entrepreneur is to dream big. And then work towards it, towards building your own business, your own empire, your own future. From what the world’s most successful entrepreneurs have shared about their journeys, here are some things that could help you get started on your journey.

Believe in yourself, that you can and that you will. Be prepared for failure, and though cliched, it is true that failure is the stepping stone to success. And along with that, be ready for criticism too. Being unfazed by competition is another crucial aspect, and stick to your goal.

And unlike earlier days, entrepreneurship is one of the most crucial vocations right now, given how startups are the talk of the town, how startup incubators and accelerators like Hyderabad’s own T-Hub are coming up, and how governments are going all out to encourage and nurture startups.

For those who want to be technically qualified, or be armed with a professional degree before starting their own ventures, there are plenty of options now, with several institutions and even the government offering entrepreneurship courses. From the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, to the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, set up way back in 1983, or the management programmes offered for entrepreneurs by institutes like IIM Bangalore, or XLRI, it is a matter of selecting the right one for you.

There are plenty of online courses and other programmes abroad too, being offered by even prominent institutions like the Harvard Business School. Apart from the courses, these also offer tips to those who are looking to do it on their own. Websites like www.entrepreneur.com too offer a lot of insight into the world of entrepreneurship.