Palomitas Popcorn Store adds quirk to the famous snack

Did you know that Popcorn, the ubiquitous snack which we can’t go without while watching a movie originated some 5,600 years ago. Cool, right? Well, turns out our ancestors knew a thing or two about making delicious and crunchy snacks even when there was no microwave around.

Cut to the present day, and this crunchy snack paired with different seasonings has become a hot favourite over the years and creators are coming up with new and different ways of serving it up to an ever experimental audience. Closer home, dishing up quirky flavours for the past three years now, Sushmita Bana of Palomitas Popcorn Store is an expert with unusual combinations. “When we visited Singapore, we bought this brand of popcorn called Garret which is gourmet popcorn.

I had never eaten popcorn like that before, it sort of inspired me to do something similar in Hyderabad. Artisanal popcorn has picked up in a big way now, and people want to experiment beyond the usual salted, peppery or masala flavours in popcorn too,” says Sushmita who is very popular in the kids’ party circuit.

“Children love the caramel and cocoa caramel flavours and I often get asked to do these two combinations. My confetti canons which come in different colours are also big favourites in birthday parties.

I usually do small batches for custom orders,” explains Sushmita who sources her ingredients from abroad. Her flavour combinations which are the spicy Asian Spicy Cheese, smoky cheese cravings, tangy sour cream and onion cheese, the sweet Macadamia Nuts Caramel Crunches and the dark chocolate caramel among others are available at her store in cute striped bags.

“Before starting the outlet, it took me six months to an year to create the recipes. Every day I spend three to four hours on a recipe trying out new stuff,” adds Sushmita who is of the opinion that gimmicky flavours do bring in the crowds, but quality may be lost somewhere down the line. Her adherence to high-quality ingredients is why her gourmet popcorn is priced at Rs 89 going upwards.

