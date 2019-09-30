You can’t take your eyes off the Benelli Imperiale 400

By | Published: 9:54 pm

The modern classic segment which has of late caught the fancy of many bike lovers will now witness a motorcycle that will make many hearts skip a beat. Benelli India has introduced the Imperiale 400, which they call: “The ultimate reinterpretation of the historic Benelli-MotoBi range produced in the 1950s.” It is the brand’s first retro-styled motorcycle in its Indian catalogue. It us the brand’s fourth offering this year after the TRK 502, TRK502X and the Leoncino 500.

The Imperiale gets its power from a 373.5cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine which churns out 19.7 PS power at 5,500 rpm and 28 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm mated to a 5 speed gearbox. The engine will be BS VI compliant upon launch in the country. In terms of suspension, the Benelli Imperiale 400 gets telescopic forks in the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is via 300mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc with dual channel ABS offered as standard. The bike has a kerb weight of 200 kgs and gets a 12 litre fuel tank. It sits on 19 inch front and 18 inch rear spoke wheels.

Benelli has done an exceptional job with the styling of the motorcycle as it gets a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, split seats, round head lamp and a retro looking analog instrument cluster. The Imperiale comes in three colours – Black, Chrome and Red.What is more interesting is that the bike gets a best in class 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty. According to sources from Benelli India the bike has been successfully test-ridden on various tough terrains in order to appeal to the touring-enthusiasts as well as the city dwellers.

The much-awaited Imperiale 400 which was first showcased at the EICMA 2017, has had enthusiasts waiting for long now. The wait finally comes to an end as Benelli throws open bookings of the bike at Rs 4,000, which is totally refundable. Deliveries of the motorcycle will be done from Diwali. Though the company has been tight-lipped about the pricing of the Imperiale 400, our sources say that it will be priced competitively, keeping in mind its closest rivals in the segment.

