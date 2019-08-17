You may lodge complaint from home, says Telangana DGP

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana police are now considering accepting the complaints of individuals at their house and following it up as against the traditional practice of the complainant visiting the police station and making a complaint.

“We are trying to move away from the traditional system wherein an individual visits a police station and makes a complaint. If at all online complaints are made, our personnel will visit the house of the complainant and take the petition,” Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy said while addressing a Face to Face programme organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) here on Saturday.

He explained that under Section 154 of CrPC, it was compulsory that the petition/complaint should have the signature of the complainant and the investigation officer has to identify him before following it up or registering a First Information Report.

“I can assure you that if you send any complaint online, we will come to your place and follow it up,” he said.

