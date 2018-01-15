You must write your own resume

By | Published: 12:06 am 4:32 pm

In placement season, every single student in college is writing and preparing for interviews for securing jobs. One of the most important things to understand is the role of a resume and why you yourself should write your resume. Of course, we also recognise that now-a-days online forms are being used as they are more structured. So, to my mind, resume writing or online form writing is a specialised area.

Any hiring process consists of four stages: First stage is a shortlist. Second stage is to put them through some assessment rounds (and assessment could be GD, written test, aptitude test) and interview and finally make an offer.

There are two main roles the resume plays:

1. It can help you get short listed

2. The way you write your resume – you can direct the interviewer to go in the right direction where you want him/her to goSo, let us start with a simple example and a good story. I wrote my resume when I was in IIT, during summer training. I did a lousy job, I didn’t do any summer training but unfortunately when the final placement came, I wrote one paragraph about my summer training and I went to the final interview for Hindustan Lever. The Hindustan Lever board was consisting of a most outstanding chemical engineer.

That gentleman saw my summer training and asked me what did I do. I didn’t want to tell him that I didn’t do anything so I said I did these I did that etc. He said, “Cut all the bullshit, can you draw the reactor?” he asked me, I did not see the reactor because there was two months of summer training and I hadn’t done anything! I took a paper and drew a box. He said, “what this is?” I said “Sir, it’s a schematic diagram of a reactor.” The interviewer said, “I don’t want this diagram, draw the reactor diagram.”

Then he asked me to draw an inlet valve, outlet valve, steam inlet, jacket – everything I kept drawing. Then he took it out and showed to everybody and asked them to recognise – obviously nobody recognised my diagram. He (interviewer) said it looks like my tiffin box! So, my interview ended, I lost the job obviously because he thought I would know but I could’ve confessed that I did not know the answer! Coming back to the key point – why should you write your own resume? This is because you must define that resume when you go into an interview. If you write something which you don’t understand or which you are not sure about, your bad luck, they will catch you there only and that’s where you lose!So, the first recommendation is you should write the resume because this resume is your ambassador and it represents you when you go for a meeting.

You are not physically present, but the papers go to somebody for a shortlist. One way of shortlisting is to take a percentage cut off 80% or 60% cut off. Second way is to look at the covering letter. Even in the online forms, you can write the covering letter in the open text box. So, basically the resume should give a feeling as if it is written specifically to the interviewer explaining to him why one is a good choice for the role he is looking to hire without appearing to be boasting. People applying for the post that shows the covering letter. Here is one example of a good cover letter: Dear Chaithanya Sir, I am a very passionate person, whatever job I do, I put in a lot of seriousness. I make sure to put in extra time if required but I believe that quality and the completion of the job should be perfect.

I liked your company because I researched on the internet and this is what it said about your company. This is exactly the kind of employer I want to work for. You may write something that shows that you are praising the employer and writing as if you are fit for the job. When the recruiter reads a letter like that, he will shortlist. Now, coming to the final interview, the same resume that you write will be in front of the interviewer. The interviewer picks some keywords like passionate (what are you passionate about?), if you say cricket – you must know details about cricket). Whatever you are passionate about, know the full details about that.

So, every word in the resume matters a lot and the interviewer will pick on something. Hence, it is important that you know and believe in every word that you write in your resume. Make sure that you:

1. Write only truth in the resume.

2. Never lie in the resume.