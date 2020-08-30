You will be missed, says Watson on Raina’s exit from IPL

Watson said that his heart goes out for the left-handed batsman. In a video Watson shared on Instagram, he said, “I woke up this morning to the really sad news that Suresh Raina is heading back to India for personal reasons.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:18 pm

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings’ veteran player Shane Watson took to Instagram to say that the veteran southpaw Suresh Raina, who opted out of the season due to personal reasons, will be sorely missed by the franchise.

Watson said that his heart goes out for the left-handed batsman. In a video Watson shared on Instagram, he said, “I woke up this morning to the really sad news that Suresh Raina is heading back to India for personal reasons. My heart goes out to you Suresh, I hope you’re going okay mate. You are gonna be sorely missed for CSK.

“You have been the star for CSK, you are the heartbeat of the team and you are also gonna be missed by IPL tournament as well. You are such a star of the IPL but most important is your well-being and I hope you are gonna be okay,” Watson added.

“It’s been an interesting time to be locked down again for another seven days but this is the ever changing world that we live in. We all have to do everything we can to stay safe and limit the chances of Covid spreading throughout the IPL because this is the best T20 tournament in the world, all players and everyone, all the fans want it to go ahead. I will do, and I know we all will do whatever we have to be able to make sure that the IPL goes ahead,” he said.