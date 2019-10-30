You will go bananas over this cake

By | Preety Tyagi | Published: 10:22 pm

Who doesn’t like cake? But we all dread the additional calories it brings with it. But, what if you can satisfy your sweet-tooth, but not get as many calories as a conventional cake? This Banana Walnut cake is a healthier version by Preety Tyagi, lead health coach and founder of My22BMI.

Total time – 80 minutes

Serves: 10-12

Ingredients

⅓ cup melted butter

½ cup honey or agave syrup

2 eggs

1 cup mashed ripe bananas (about 2 ½ medium or 2 large bananas)

¼ cup milk of choice or water

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground cinnamon, plus more to swirl on top

1 ¾ cup white whole wheat flour or regular whole wheat flour

Method

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit (165 degrees Celsius) and grease a 9×5-inch loaf pan.

In a large bowl, beat the butter and agave nectar together. Add the eggs and beat well, then whisk in the mashed bananas and milk. Add baking soda, vanilla, salt and cinnamon, and blend. Stir in the flour, just until combined.

Pour the batter into a greased loaf pan and sprinkle lightly with cinnamon. If you’d like a pretty swirled effect, run the tip of a knife across the batter in a zigzag pattern.

Bake for 60 minutes.

Let the cake cool for a few minutes and turn upside down to remove from pan. Serve fresh with freshly brewed green tea.

