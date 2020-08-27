Young artist gets creative in lockdown

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Few people like Komati Sai Likith are born with talent. The young champ has been using the lockdown period in a positive way and is inspiring his friends to do the same by encouraging them to draw. Likith, who hails from Banjara Hills, has recently come up with a book full of drawings. Some of them are related to the coronavirus.

“Art is something that I’ve been involved with from the age of three. I used to draw on the walls at my house and my parents noticed it. Later, I started drawing cartoons. I mostly sketch animals and the pandemic has helped me complete one book,” says the 11-year-old.

Likith, who studies in Chinmaya Vidyalaya, even took part in a State-level competition and won a gold medal and an award. He is one of the best artists in his school. “I should thank Covid for giving me the time to learn more about art. I started drawing portraits and one of my favourite drawings is related to Covid which explains about the current situation. In the lockdown, not only could I prove myself, but I could even start exploring new things in art and learn something new every day,” says Likith.

Likith feels that art is not easy – he takes up to four hours to complete each drawing. “Sometimes, I’ll finish few sketches in two hours. It all depends on the art which I choose.

I started browsing and figuring out cartoons to sketch these days and I’ve become more particular on filing colours in the cartoons,” he shares and adds, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank my parents who help me and guide me in every step I take towards art, which is my passion.”

The youngster cherishes the dream of growing up to be an artist and do the city proud one day!

