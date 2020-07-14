Young Aryan Joshi is on a mission

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Aryan Joshi is a grade 12 student from Mallya Aditi International School, Bengaluru, but he is already on a mission. Thanks to the Covid-19, this young Karnataka all-rounder has taken an initiative called ‘Mental Strength Matters’ (MSM) that could help many sports persons to come out of difficult and tough phases of life.

“I have played cricket through U-14, U-16 and U-19 for Karnataka. Being a cricketer myself and playing through the ranks, I have noticed that mental strength is one aspect that is ignored in the budding stages of one’s career. Thus, through this initiative, I’m trying to spread awareness about Mental Strength,” said the 17-year-old, son of former international Sunil Joshi, who is now the chief national selector and former Hyderabad Ranji coach.

Aryan said the MSM focuses on the importance of mental strength for youth in all kinds of sports. “The initiative consists of videos and interviews of athletes and para-athletes across a wide variety of sports who have shared their view on mental strength and how it has helped them overcome obstacles to get where they are today.”

He added in addition to this, he is also learning and trying to advocate new ways of building mental strength. “I feel that this is a subject that has not been touched upon with the due importance that it requires. Hopefully, soon enough, we can see the emergence of Mental Strength as a chapter which may even feature as a part of the syllabus for our education system in the upcoming years. Even though my project is just a drop in the ocean, I would love for it to be impactful and hope that many more efforts come up in order to keep this topic growing.”

Aryan pointed out the continuous lockdown has wrecked many persons. “During summer holidays, we do a lot of practice and play tournaments but with the lockdown imposed in March, I needed to fill the slot. Then I thought it would be better if I spread awareness of mental toughness to fellow sports persons after all life is full of challenges. This lockdown is one of the many challenges that a sports person has to face in his/her career.”

With no physical activity happening, Aryan wanted to focus on some aspects of the game. “Physical fitness can’t happen. Mental strength was all we could do from home and so I started working on this project. I sought my father’s help in getting me interviews with big players. He also welcomed my initiative.”

Initially, Aryan did a few questionnaires among his fellow cricketers and of the main aspect would be on overcoming different challenges that a person faces in life. “How to overcome it was the main priority. I talked with many of the players linked to major injuries and many opined this lockdown was a new challenge.”

As a young cricketer Aryan said it was important to be calm. “When I talked to big players I got to learn many new things. Their messages have been very strong and positive. For instance Mithali Raj said the biggest challenge was the injury. Yuvraj Singh was all about fighting back from cancer and then working his way back to the game. That was his challenge.”

Aryan said the Covid-19 would make him stronger person. “It has helped me a lot to fight different challenges. For me it was how to balance between education and the game. It would help me in my game and education in future. I would like to continue with this project as it is an interesting and critical subject.”

