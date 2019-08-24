Young change maker set to make farming easy

By | Published: 12:38 am 8:10 pm

Sky is the limit for the city lad Singireddy Akhilesh Reddy as he got selected for the Youth Sustainable Impact (YSI) Innovation Program 2019 in Norway. It makes him the only young change maker from India to participate in this global programme for his solution on agrarian distress.

Out of 12,500 applications received for this programme from around 150 countries, Akhilesh Reddy made it to the final list of 27 young entrepreneurs from 21 different nations under the age of 28. The aim of YSI is to solve local, national and global sustainability challenges by providing young entrepreneurs with competence, network, and a platform to develop solutions to the United Sustainable Goals (UN-SDGs).

Akhilesh and his team comprising entrepreneurs from Philippines, France, the USA, and Taiwan had developed a solution named ‘FarmEZ’ to make farming easy and to address the issue of instability in market prices for the farmers’ produce.

“Farming is the biggest industry in the world with millions of people depending on it, our mobile application-based solution helps a farmer in deciding which crop is better for which season, where and when to sell the produce etc.,” says Akhilesh.

The app, based on historical market data, does price forecasting which places the farmer in a better position while arriving at a decision after the produce is out. “FarmEZ is also a knowledge hub to bridge the knowledge gap between farmers and industry and makes the farmer a part of the food value chain,” he adds.

This diverse group was formed by choosing individuals with expertise in various fields. It all started with a five-month online innovation programme in March and ends with a 14-day workshop in Oslo, Norway, from August 10 to August 25. The teams which are now ready with a full-fledged plan of executing a startup will pitch their idea to the global investors.

Akhilesh, a resident of Kushaiguda, also got selected as an Outstanding Youth Delegate by the Youth Assembly at the United Nations (UN) and is among the four youth delegates shortlisted across the world for this. The youngster’s contribution to the 2030 agenda for UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) fetched him the global laurel.

His earlier works for the cause and his performance in the interview made him the first person from Telangana and the second from India to receive this honour. Before moving to the United States to pursue his Master’s in the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, this data engineer completed his engineering from St. Martin’s Engineering College in Kompally. He left his job at the Bank of America and returned to India to give a push to global goals.

This aspiring change maker has represented India as a youth delegate twice at the Youth Assembly and was also the finalist of the UN-SDG action awards held in 2018. His brainchild, Goals on Wheels, an initiative to give direction and speed to SDGs, was one of the key driving forces behind his success. Through this unique idea, the 25-year-old had visited 100 schools in the city and highlighted the importance of SDGs to around one lakh school children.

