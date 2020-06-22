Young cricketers say staying away from game is tough

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: Promising cricketer Thakur Tilak Varma had a good 2019 and represented India in the Under-19 World Cup. Though he was disappointed to not win the Trophy, he was delighted that his dream of representing the country was realised.

He had big plans for the new season in 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic has upset his plans as they are forced to stay at home. “It is difficult to stay at home. We are helpless. We are working on our fitness and training with our trainer Rajamani. I have become fitter now. But staying away from game is tough,” said Varma.

The southpaw is also of the opinion that the pandemic also provided him a chance to spend time with family. “We are always busy with matches and now we got time to spend with our family. We are learning new things at home.” Tilak, who was integral part of Hyderabad’s ODI squad for Vijay Hazare, played only one Ranji match as he was attending national duty. He hopes to make it count this year. “I want to do well this year. I am not sure about the calendar yet. But I am eagerly waiting for the season,” he added.

All-rounder G Aniketh Reddy and Prateek Reddy, the wicket-keeper batsman, who made their debut together in the last Ranji season, too felt that staying away from the game is tough.

The left-arm spinner Aniketh, who was impressive with a 4-61 spell in the first innings against Vidarbha, revealed, “It is pretty tough to handle this situation and tough to stay at home. I am working out on my fitness and doing my daily workout like running and all. But staying away from the game is the most difficult part. I had started training in nets for a couple of days. But since the cases started increasing, I decided to confine myself to home. I didn’t want to take a chance,” he said.

Hailing from Nizamabad, Aniketh moved to Hyderabad in 2012. He joined CAL Public School and made it to the Under-14 State team at the age of 11. He then played for Charminar CC in two-day league and shifted to Income Tax for three-day leagues. He had picked up 39 wickets in and scored around 300 runs in eight matches in under-19 Cooch Behar tournament and scalped 18 wickets in Vinoo Mankad one-day tournament that forced the selectors to draft him into the senior Ranji team. “It was a great feeling to be playing Ranji at the age of 19. I was expecting the call since I performed well in junior tournaments.”

Prateek, who showed his talent with a fighting 83-run knock against a strong Vidarbha bowling, too echoed similar feelings. “We are eagerly waiting to start playing again. Having made the Ranji debut last year, I want to do well this season as well. But with no clarity on the game’s return, our hands are tied. Apart from a bit of nets at home, nothing great is happening on the game’s front,” added the left-hander.

