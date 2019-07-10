Young entrepreneur finds place in Fortune

By | Published: 1:33 am

Hyderabad: Noted business magazine Fortune India has featured Lovely Professional University’s (LPU) alumnus Rahul Tyagi in its ‘40 under 40’ edition of 2019 for his achievements in the field of cyber-security through the company ‘Lucideus Tech Pvt Ltd.

Along with the co-founders of Lucideus namely Saket Modi and Vidit Baxi, Rahul Tyagi was recognised by Fortune India magazine as one of India’s brightest young business minds below the age of 40 years.

Founded in 2012, Lucideus attracted investment from Chairman emeritus of Cisco, John Chambers and is present across 14 countries and growing 300 per cent year-on-year. Some of the clients of Licideus include HDFC Bank, brands such as KFC and TATA Sky, and conglomerates such as SoftBank.

A post-graduate in Computer Applications from LPU, Rahul Tyagi is currently the vice- president of Lucideus. Tyagi has conducted more than a hundred training sessions globally in the past five years and is author of two consecutive editions of the book ‘Hacking Crux’, based on information security.

