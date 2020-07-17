Young entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt smiling his way to success

By | Published: 7:33 pm 7:37 pm

Kanthi Dutt, a young Hyderabad-based entrepreneur and strategy consultant proves that age is just a number if one is exceptionally determined towards his/her goals.

Set out on a path to break stereotypes, Kanthi took to business early at the age of 12 with no professional help or guidance only to follow his passion. Starting with helping brands with market research ideas, analysing business and marketing products, he paved his way towards his business venture.

Coming from a non-business background, he faced a lot of challenges of which ageism was a major concern in shaping his career. Kanthi says, “To achieve something, learning and exploration, mentorship and timeline are the major factors which will directly impact towards success.

One should have immense interest along with zeal to attain proper knowledge about a subject to choose a career path.” He believes that youth should not let unknown voices affect their choices. “In the age of social media, it is factual to get driven from various voices around you, but being in an urban environment one should know what to choose and what not to consider.

The lesser time we consider about unknown voices, the better we tend to divert our energy into something more substantial.” At the age of 20, he is now the founder and CEO of Spartans Media, a media management agency with an international footprint and over 200 clients.

Over the years, he has worked with reputed brands like Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, Reebok, Radio Mirchi, Audi, INOX, Fastrack among others. He has also organised mass entertainment and sporting events such as Pinkathon Hyderabad, Telangana Food Festival, which was curated by him in partnership with Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation.

Understanding the importance of literacy and basic education, Kanthi has also launched a social campaign called 1 Crore Tees in partnership with Teach For Change, an NGO run by Lakshmi Manchu, to raise funds for creating better standards of education in rural India.

For his diverse work, he was honoured with the prestigious Telangana Rashtra Sarwabhowma Award 2019. Having achieved success in a very young age, Kanthi says the approach towards your destination should not be only about what you do but also about how well you do.

He stresses on few critical skills every entrepreneur should focus to develop — Research, Focus, Effective Communication, and Cash Management – which will help one to understand the market, increase productivity, build connections and ensure profitability in the long run.

Talking about his upcoming plans, he is set to release his book ‘Rediscovering Path to Success’ in the coming months. The book talks about reinventing interests and redefining goals at any point of time in life regardless of one’s age.

