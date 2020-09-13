Young entrepreneur releases book in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: A book ‘Same Old Kid with Dreams’ by 21-year-old author Kiran Rathod was launched by mountaineer Amgoth Tukaram, on Sunday. Rathod, who hails from a small town in Telangana and grew up to be an entrepreneur, said his book was a tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Tukaram said there were many things to learn which can change the way one lives. “The story of struggles of a kid which made big impact on his mindset and took a path of success is really amazing,” he said.

‘Same Old Kid with Dreams’ is a book that portraits the story of a young boy who fails at a national level test but cracks one of the toughest competitive exam.

