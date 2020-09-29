Young farmer cultivates black rice in Karimnagar

Pursuing Master of Arts in Yajur Veda, National Sanskrit University, Koutilya Krishna is cultivating Krishna Vrihi variety paddy in his native village Kasimpet

Karimnagar: People know about brown and other rice varieties. However, a majority of the people do not know about black rice (Krishna rice). Rich in proteins, the black rice is being cultivated by a farmer. Going a step ahead, the young farmer is germinating the ancient paddy variety by following the Vedic science methods.

Pursuing Master of Arts in Yajur Veda, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, Koutilya Krishna is cultivating Krishna Vrihi variety paddy in his native village Kasimpet of Ganneruvaram mandal. He is also educating farmers by forming an organisation called Krishi Bharatham.

Ancient paddy variety is sowed in 30 guntas land by spending Rs 15,000 given by the Telangana government under Rythu Bandhu scheme. Instead of urea and other pesticides, the Vruksha Ayurvedic method is being practiced to protect crop from parasites and insects. Cow milk and honey are being sprayed to protect the crop from diseases and get high yield.

Agnihotra (burning of cow dung cakes) is also being practiced to purify the air in the surroundings of the field.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Koutilya Krishna said farmers, who were producing the different variety crops to feed the people of the country, were not taking nutritious food. Farmers would get good health if they consume black rice. Besides farmers’ health, protection of seed was the main concept to sow black variety rice. Then only the growth of the country was possible.

120 days is the duration of crop and 15 to 20 quintals of paddy could be produced in an acre of land. While a quintal paddy is being sold at Rs 50,000 in the open market, Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 is the cost of kilogram rice. Farmers would get more profits if they cultivate Krishna variety paddy, he opined.

Talking about farming methods, he informed that 250 ml each of cow milk and honey has to be sprayed by mixing in 10 liters of water. While lactose existed in the milk would help to strengthen the roots of the plant, honey ensures the growth of the plant. Besides killing insects, weather in and around the field would be purified with Agnihotra, he informed.

Black paddy variety is one among few seeds which have rich anthocyanin and it contains 18 amino acids, iron, zinc, copper, carotene, fiber, vitamins and minerals. Rich in anti-oxidents, it contains higher protein than that of brown rice. An immunity booster, Krishna rice would help to improve brain and liver functioning. It plays a vital role in controlling heart diseases, cancer, diabetic and obesity.

Each 100 grams of rice comprises protein-8.8 to 12.5 grams, lipids-3.33 grams, Iron-2.4 mg, aminos-58.46 mg, anthocyanin-69 to 74 mg. When asked about his future plans, Koutilya Krishna informed that he was planning to educate farmers of the surrounding areas to cultivate Krishna variety paddy.

