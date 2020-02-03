Young Indians Annual Day celebrations to be organised in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: Young Indians (YI), an Integral Part of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), on the occasion of its Annual Day celebrations is organising an interactive session with renowned actor, theatre personality and motivational speaker Boman Irani in Hyderabad on February 5.

Young Indians (YI) has around 2900 direct members in 47 chapters and Hyderabad and one has the largest chapter with over 300 members. The activities of the group is primarily focused on ‘Youth Leadership’, ‘National Building’ and ‘International Engagement’.

Over 300 delegates from various sectors of industry are expected to participate in the event from 6 pm to 11.30 pm at Taj Deccan on January 5. For Details: 09000456901, 09052618482.

